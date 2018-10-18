Jarvis Landry is having a record-breaking season

But...will he have the most grabs this Sunday against the Bucs? 👀

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) on the sideline against Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at First Energy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski)
By Randy Buffington | October 18, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 12:43 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry told Cleveland fans early on he considered himself the best receiver in the NFL.

Landry is making a strong case fr his claim so far this season, with 31 receptions, and 392 yards.

If you look at his past seasons with the Miami Dolphins, you could consider it a ‘down year’ for him numbers wise.

But he’s still been a huge difference maker for the Browns.

Career totals

431 receptions | 4,430 yards | 23 touchdowns

Last Sunday he broke a league record

The Browns have another challenge this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

The Bucs also have a strong receiving core with guys like Mike Evans and O.J. Howard running the seams.

Bringing us to the pigskin poll question of the day

