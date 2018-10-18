Man shot and killed early Thursday morning on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s west side on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3300 block of West 46th Street around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Investigators said the man was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said in a different incident a 44-year-old man was shot in the hand on the 2200 block of Forestdale Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck on the 3300 block of West 58th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

