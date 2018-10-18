Missing Cleveland woman suffers from schizophrenia

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who suffers from schizophrenia.
Linda Newman was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
According to the police report, Newman was released from the Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center around 3 p.m. that day.
Family members claim they were not notified when she was discharged from the VA.
Cleveland police issued the alert on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information should contact Cleveland police.
