Northeast Ohio Weather: Temps may not reach 50 today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’ll soon be trading jackets for winter coats!
A few morning clouds will be overtaken by plenty of afternoon sunshine today but it will feel like late November with highs only in the upper 40s.
Under the influence of high pressure, tonight will be clear and cold with lows bottoming out in the mid 30s.
As the high drifts east on Friday, morning sunshine will be edged out by increasing clouds and highs will recover into the mid 50s. Friday night football could be threatened by rain but I don’t want to call for it until I see the next model run.
Saturday will include rain - mainly early - as highs head for the lower 50s.
Rain to light snow on Saturday night carries into a chance of morning snow on Sunday. The mercury on Sunday will struggle to reach the mid 40s.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.