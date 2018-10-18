Special needs teen injured in Lakewood hit-skip

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Seventeen-year-old Evan Giovanis, of Lakewood, lights up when he talks about the electric scooter he got as a gift from his mom for his birthday in August.
Kellie Giovanis, is a single mother of four. She saved for months to buy the scooter that retails for close to $1,000.
The new found freedom meant a lot to Evan who has special needs.
He says riding the scooter made him feel, “happy, excited,” Evan Giovanis said.
That excitement has now turned to sadness and disappointment.
A hit-skip driver hit Giovanis as he crossed the intersection of Madison Avenue and Elbur in Lakewood. Luckily, Giovanis survived with just a broken wrist. His scooter didn’t fare as well. The scooter is now in two pieces.
Giovanis says it was a silver car of some type that hit him. He’s not sure if the driver was a man or a woman.
"It happened so quick - when I got hit I was in shock - I don't even know what happened," said Giovanis.
Evan's mom wants the hit skip driver to turn him or herself in.
"I don't want to start crying but it scared me," said Kellie Giovanis, "it's not our goal to get anybody in trouble. I would like an apology and to find out why the guy or woman didn't stay on the scene - that's it. That's all I want, and I think I have a right to know who did it."
Kellie Giovanis also wants to get Evan’s beloved scooter replaced. She set up a GoFundMe account.
"I'm a single mom with four children and a grandson. So, it took me a good minute to save that up to go ahead and purchase it for him," said Kellie Giovanis.
Giovanis is now just hoping they'll come a day soon when his scooter can be replaced.
"I can't wait," said Evan Giovanis.
