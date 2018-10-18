Sunny Side Up: Would you go to an ‘extreme’ haunted house?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Some haunted houses the actors can grab the visitors.
According to the New York Daily News there is a haunted house in California where visitors have been gagged.
With guests being put in extreme situations the guests have to sign a waiver.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you go to an “extreme” haunted house?
