Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old boy on stranger’s doorstep in Texas

Surveillance video shows the woman carrying the young boy to the door by one arm, knocking on the door, and running from the doorstep to flee in a white passenger car.

By Chris Anderson | October 18, 2018 at 9:41 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 9:43 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Texas deputies are hoping to identify the woman seen on a doorbell camera abandoning a 2-year-old boy on a stranger’s doorstep.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say a female knocked on the door of a home in Spring, Texas and fled from the scene, leaving a 2-year-old boy behind.

Surveillance video shows the African-American woman, who appears to be in her mid-20s to early 30s, carrying the young boy to the door by one arm, knocking on the door, and running from the doorstep to flee in a white passenger car.

The entire incident lasted 23 seconds.

The suspect has multiple tattoos on her right arm and hair that falls below her waist.

The father of the abandoned boy has been identified and located, but deputies are still attempting to locate the female suspect.

