WUAB will air 5 Cleveland Cavaliers games this season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - WUAB will air five Cleveland Cavalier games this season.
This is part of the CW43 broadcast partnership with Fox Sports Ohio.
Here is a list of games to air on WUAB:
- Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. on Jan 27
- Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on March 16
