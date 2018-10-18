WUAB will air 5 Cleveland Cavaliers games this season

WUAB will air 5 Cleveland Cavaliers games this season
You can watch several of the Cleveland Cavaliers games on CW43 this year. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 18, 2018 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:19 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - WUAB will air five Cleveland Cavalier games this season.

This is part of the CW43 broadcast partnership with Fox Sports Ohio.

Here is a list of games to air on WUAB:

  • Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. on Jan 27
  • Memphis Grizzlies at Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23
  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on March 16

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.