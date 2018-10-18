Your Issue 1 vote stands to dramatically impact Ohio’s drug epidemic—cast it (editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As Election Day draws closer, we’ve all heard a ton about the big races – governor, senator, congress – but one issue you might not be as familiar with is a big one: Issue 1.
Issue 1 would dramatically change how drug possession is dealt with in the state—in terms of whether it’s a felony or a misdemeanor, in terms of jail time and in terms of rehabilitation programs.
And for those of you who are aware of the Issue, there’s a lot of passion on both sides.
People supporting the amendment say Ohio’s current laws dealing with drugs and prison simply aren’t working.
One of the biggest supporters is Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and his group has contributed $1 million to help pass the proposed change to the state constitution.
On the other side, opponents worry that loosening drug laws sends the wrong message in a state that 13 people die a day from overdoses.
There’s also concern about the way the constitutional amendment is written, which could have untended consequences and put a bigger strain on courts.
I’m not here to tell you which way to vote, but I am telling you this is a big deal, no matter what way the vote goes.
Please learn more about the pros and cons of Issue 1 in the stories above, and review the link to the actual question you’ll be voting on.
