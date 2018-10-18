Your Issue 1 vote stands to dramatically impact Ohio’s drug epidemic—cast it (editorial)

Issue 1 could usher in positive reform, or carry unexpected consequences.

By Erik Schrader | October 18, 2018 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 5:33 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As Election Day draws closer, we’ve all heard a ton about the big races – governor, senator, congress – but one issue you might not be as familiar with is a big one: Issue 1.

Issue 1 would dramatically change how drug possession is dealt with in the state—in terms of whether it’s a felony or a misdemeanor, in terms of jail time and in terms of rehabilitation programs.

And for those of you who are aware of the Issue, there’s a lot of passion on both sides.

People supporting the amendment say Ohio’s current laws dealing with drugs and prison simply aren’t working.

[ Explaining Issue 1 on the Ohio November ballot ]

One of the biggest supporters is Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and his group has contributed $1 million to help pass the proposed change to the state constitution.

On the other side, opponents worry that loosening drug laws sends the wrong message in a state that 13 people die a day from overdoses.

There’s also concern about the way the constitutional amendment is written, which could have untended consequences and put a bigger strain on courts.

Would Issue 1 ease Ohio's drug epidemic, or deepen it?

I’m not here to tell you which way to vote, but I am telling you this is a big deal, no matter what way the vote goes.

Please learn more about the pros and cons of Issue 1 in the stories above, and review the link to the actual question you’ll be voting on.

