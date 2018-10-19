Ashtabula prosecutors will make announcement in connection with murder of 13-month-old

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ashtabula prosecutors will make an announcement in connection with the murder of 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.
The coroner said she died of blunt trauma to the head and trunk.
The latest announcement on the case will be made at noon on Friday, Cleveland 19 will livestream the press conference.
Conneaut Police said officers and EMS were called to her home on the 500 block of Clark Street on Oct. 7, 2017 after she went into cardiac arrest.
Authorities said she was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
In November of 2017 37-year-old Joshua Gurto was issued the following charges regarding the case:
- 2 counts of aggravated murder
- 3 counts of murder
- 1 count of rape
- 1 count of felonious assault
- 1 count of domestic violence.
Gurto was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.
