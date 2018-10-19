Band of Brothers: Cleveland Heights football winning on and off the field

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The makeup of the Cleveland Heights Football team is somewhat of a melting pot.
Different guys, different backgrounds, but they ultimately share the same goal.
Winning
The Tigers have done enough of that this season and are on par for postseason play if things go well.
4-year head coach Mac Stephens is confident his team can get the job done.
At 6-2, they’ll need to win out the next two games (Shaw and Maple Heights) to secure a spot in the state playoffs.
On one end we have dual threat senior quarterback Josh Harris.
The 6-foot two-way player is a team captain who leads by example, but it wasn’t always that way.
As a freshman Harris was ill-tempered and immature, two years later he re-shifted his focus and it’s paid off in Division I scholarship offers.
On the other end, we have Cullen Martin, the left tackle watches Harris' blindside and maintains a 4.5 GPA off the field.
Cullen his freshman year
Some players lead with their play on the field, some are vocal and rev up the group.
But it’s very rare for you to get a player whose just as good in the classroom as he is on the gridiron. -- In some respects better.
Martin is a junior at Heights but he takes all of his classes at John Carroll University.
The recruiting process has been surreal for both young men
Harris is attracting attracting attention from Division I programs in the MAC, while Martin is getting calls from IVY league schools.
The future is bright for both young men, but they’ll relish the moment afterward, it’s gameday.
