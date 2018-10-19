Brody Allen, terminally ill boy who loved Christmas, passes away

"It is with the deepest sadness I want tell you that Brody has lost his fight. This morning at 6 am Brody passed quietly, and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo. He did not suffer. He was surrounded by his family and I have no doubt many angel's. While our sadness is immeasurable and we will miss his smiling beautiful soul, we are also comforted in knowing that today our son has touched the face of God.