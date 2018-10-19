Cleveland Browns trade running back Carlos Hyde to Jaguars

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are trading running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.
Hyde, who played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, joined the Browns in the offseason after spending the last 4 years with the San Francisco 49ers.
He has 5 touchdowns in 2018, the fourth-most among NFL running backs this season. He leads the team with 382 rushing yards.
The move will give rookie running back Nick Chubb added playing time, who has 173 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 attempts.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.