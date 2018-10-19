Cleveland Police report unsettling murder-suicide on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many questions remain after two people were found dead on Cleveland’s West side Thursday, but evidence is now pointing to a suspected murder-suicide.
According to Cleveland homicide detectives, a 60-year-old man was found hanging in the basement of his West 112th Street duplex, and a 36-year-old woman was found dead nearby.
Police found the bodies while performing a welfare check, after a foul odor was reported by neighbors.
