Cleveland Police report unsettling murder-suicide on city’s West side

Police suspect a 60-year-old man killed a 36-year-old woman.

By John Deike | October 18, 2018 at 8:06 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 8:06 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many questions remain after two people were found dead on Cleveland’s West side Thursday, but evidence is now pointing to a suspected murder-suicide.

According to Cleveland homicide detectives, a 60-year-old man was found hanging in the basement of his West 112th Street duplex, and a 36-year-old woman was found dead nearby.

Police found the bodies while performing a welfare check, after a foul odor was reported by neighbors.

