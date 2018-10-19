Elyria man now charged with pushing his car off a cliff

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - A 52-year-old man is now charged with pushing his vehicle over a cliff into the Black River.
Randall White of Elyria was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with insurance fraud, inducing panic and making false alarms.
Officers arrested White at his job.
Elyria police said White reported his 2018 Kia Sorrento stolen on Oct. 10.
It was found in the Black River about 10 hours later.
Firefighters had to rappel down the cliff to check the car for possible victims.
Detectives also said they have video of White pushing the vehicle over the cliff.
