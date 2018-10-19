Elyria Schools set to hold official dedication of Mercy Health Field tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Pride and excitement fill the air in Elyria High School’s new Mercy Health Field as students and staff gather in preparation for the evening’s field dedication.
The Elyria Board of Education approved a long-term partnership with Mercy Health on Sept. 5 for naming rights to the new field within Ely Stadium.
Tonight’s dedication ceremony also falls on the last home game for the Pioneers and Senior Night, which honors various student athletes, members of the cheer squad and those in the Elyria High School Pioneer Marching Band. Festivities for the students and community begin at 4:30 p.m. complete with First Student shuttles that will begin running from Elyria High to Mercy Health Field at Ely Stadium.
Along with the green turf field, the stadium is complete with new locker rooms, bleachers and scoreboard.
A powerful addition to lookout for is the military dedication and memorial in the stands.
In the first row on the press box-side of the field is a reserved seat for POW and lost soldiers of war. The stadium seat remains empty as a place-holder for those past and currently-fighting military members who are unable to physically be at Pioneer games.
Tonight’s festivities surround a tribute to the country’s armed forces and Veterans receive free admission by showing credentials.
Timeline Timeline for the dedication celebration:
• 4:30 p.m.: Stadium gates open
• 5:30 p.m.: Senior night recognition ceremony
• 5:50 p.m.: Elyria High Pioneer Marching Band takes the field for pregame show
• 6:30 p.m.: Dedication ceremony begins. Fans should take seats by 6:15 p.m.
• 7 p.m.: Elyria High Pioneers take on Strongsville for the last home game of the season
Purchase tailgate party tickets in advance at $10 each by calling 440-284-8203 or at the door Oct. 19.
