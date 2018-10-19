Garfield Heights Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

October 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Orshae Josie did not returned home from Garfield Heights High School on Thursday after theater practice.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black jeans and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information about Orshae is asked to call police at 216-475-1234.

