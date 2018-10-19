High School Football Game of the Week Avon vs. Amherst

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Avon Eagles (7-1) will travel to Amherst Steele (5-3) to take on the Comets on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are looking to capitalize and build some momentum heading into the playoffs.
Last week they crushed North Ridgeville, 56-21.
Running back Nick Perusek rushed for four first half touchdowns, he finished the game with 198 yards off 14 rushes.
Their lone loss was against hometown rival, Avon Lake in week 3.
They’re grown since then and have been on a winning streak ever since.
Amherst Steele is coming off a tough loss against North Olmsted 23-17.
The Comets fell in the closing seconds after North Olmsted back Darren Anders scored game-winning TD with 6 seconds left on the clock.
The Under the Lights crew will be live from Amherst starting at 7 p.m.
