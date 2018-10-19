LeBron James loses first game with Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The Trail Blazers won 128-119. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) (Craig Mitchelldyer)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 19, 2018 at 4:44 AM EST - Updated October 19 at 4:44 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-119 in LeBron James' first game with LA.

Here is a look at his stat sheet from the game:

  • 37 minutes played 
  • 9-16 from the field for 26 points 
  • 0-4 from three 
  • 8-9 from the foul line 
  • 12 rebounds 
  • 6 assists 
  • 1 steal 
  • 6 turnovers 
  • 3 fouls

The Blazers shot 35 percent from three in the game while the Lakers shot 23 percent from beyond the arc.

James has lost each debut game with a new team.

