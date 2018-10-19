LeBron James loses first game with Los Angeles Lakers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-119 in LeBron James' first game with LA.
Here is a look at his stat sheet from the game:
- 37 minutes played
- 9-16 from the field for 26 points
- 0-4 from three
- 8-9 from the foul line
- 12 rebounds
- 6 assists
- 1 steal
- 6 turnovers
- 3 fouls
The Blazers shot 35 percent from three in the game while the Lakers shot 23 percent from beyond the arc.
James has lost each debut game with a new team.
