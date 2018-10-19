$970M Mega Millions jackpot would buy you a market--no, not that kind of market

By John Deike | October 18, 2018 at 8:33 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 8:33 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion, and with that kind of money, you could buy virtually anything--including nearly half of Greater Cleveland’s housing market.

According to Zillow, the $970 million jackpot would net you 43.9% of their listings

Now, if you wanted to scoop up all the houses for sale, it would cost a cool $2.21 billion.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 11 p.m., and that lottery’s jackpot has soared to $430 million.

