$970M Mega Millions jackpot would buy you a market--no, not that kind of market

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion, and with that kind of money, you could buy virtually anything--including nearly half of Greater Cleveland’s housing market.
According to Zillow, the $970 million jackpot would net you 43.9% of their listings
Now, if you wanted to scoop up all the houses for sale, it would cost a cool $2.21 billion.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
The Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 11 p.m., and that lottery’s jackpot has soared to $430 million.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.