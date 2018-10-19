Northeast Ohio: Rain to Snow this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The morning sunshine on Friday will be replaced out by increasing clouds this afternoon and highs will recover into the upper 50s.
Friday night football will be cloudy and breezy but rain free.
Rain arrives Friday night and Saturday also includes rain - becoming steady - as highs head for the mid 50s.
Rain to a mix on Saturday night carries into a chance of a morning mix of rain and a little wet snow on Sunday.
The mercury on Sunday will struggle to reach the mid 40s.
