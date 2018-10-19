3 northern Ohio men arrested for sex-related crimes involving children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Local and federal law enforcement agencies helped arrest three men who are accused of violations involving children.
According to the FBI:
- Jesse Glass, of Vermillion, was taken into custody on Oct. 12 on charges of coercion and enticement. Investigators say he offered his three young daughters for sexual abuse to users online. His initial appearance in federal court was on Oct. 15.
- David Greathouse Jr., of Ravenna, was arrested on Oct. 15 and was found with numerous videos containing child pornography in his possession. Greathouse has been charged with receiving distributing child pornogrphy.
- The third suspect, Scott Brandeberry of Oregon, Ohio, was arrested on Oct. 17. Investigators say Brandeberry engaged in several sexually explicit online chats and attempted to meet with, what he believed was, a 14-year-old girl. He has been charged with coercion, enticement, and sexual exploitation of children.
All three men are expected to appear in court again next week.
