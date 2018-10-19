Ohio lawmakers consider raising driving age due to jarring crash risks among teens

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sponsors of House Bill 293 are hoping to make roads safer by increasing the age for a probationary driver’s license to 16 and a half.
Research from AAA indicates the risk of death in a crash soars 51% when only teens are in the vehicle.
House Bill 293 is also proposing an increase the temporary instruction permit requirement to a year, from the current six months.
People like Randy Woods in Parma are for the change.
“Nowadays, you’ve got so much traffic on the road. The more experience you have, the better off you’ll be.”
While younger drivers like Dani Torres says the six-month difference won’t make much of a difference.
“Kids need to have some fun and these rules are getting a bit ridiculous,” said Torres.
Some older drivers seem to agree with Torres.
“It’s ridiculous... that’s what it is. Who would even care if you’re 16 or 16 and a half? It doesn’t even make any difference. ” said one driver who wishes not to be named.
So far House Bill 293 has already passed a House committee.
