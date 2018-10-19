Overtime: Solomon Wilcots talks Browns, touts Cleveland Clinic partnership

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs past Oakland Raiders defensive back Erik Harris (25) on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) (D. Ross Cameron)
By Mark Schwab | October 18, 2018 at 9:01 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 9:01 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight on Overtime:

Mark Schwab previews this week’s Browns opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times will give us the lowdown on the Bucs. They can score a lot, but they give up a lot too. Will Sunday be another shootout?

Overtime: Can the Browns outpace the Bucs Sunday?

And NFL Analyst Solomon Wilcots joins the show. He will be in Cleveland on Monday for “Disruptors in Believeland.” What is that? Tune in to find out. Wilcots will also give his thoughts on Baker Mayfield and the 2018 Browns.

Solomon Wilcots partners with Cleveland Clinic to disrupt healthcare for the better

