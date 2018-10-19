Patagonia endorses Democrats Tester, Rosen in Senate races

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. listens during a breakfast event at TC's Rib Crib as she campaigns in Las Vegas. One of the closest battles Senate races this year involves a neck-and-neck Nevada contest between incumbent Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Jacky Rosen, who will meet in their first and only debate Friday night Oct. 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (AP)