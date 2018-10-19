Search warrants lead to 4 arrests in Elyria, seizure of AK-47 and drugs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two search warrants that were executed in Elyria on Wednesday morning resulted in the arrests of four people and the confiscation of drugs and a firearm.
Investigators were searching for 29-year-old Leon Robinson at a residence on Furnace Street. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with:
- Having weapons under disability
- 2 counts of possession of drugs
- 2 counts of trafficking in drugs
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Gerica Newson, 25, was in the home at the time of the raid. Investigators discovered she had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.
Police also found a fully-loaded AK-47 in a car parked in the driveway as well as cocaine and 50 percocet pills.
The second warrant was served at a home on 13th Street and led to the arrest of 38-year-old Lynnea Baker on possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Dale Given, 55, was at the home and was arrested after police found he had an active warrant through the Parma Police Department.
