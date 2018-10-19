Stow community rallies around boy fighting for tomorrow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s a battle no kid should have to face, but 12-year-old Keith Burkett is fighting a rare childhood cancer.
His family calls him Kourageous Keith.
Keith’s family realized that he probably wouldn’t be able to enjoy one more Christmas, so they decided to celebrate early.
The family decorated their home in the holiday spirit and the neighborhood followed. The Stow community even decided to host a Christmas parade this Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The parade will step off at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.
Keith is even getting picked up in a firetruck. If you are interested in attending the parade or helping out the family, click here.
