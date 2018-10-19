Summit County deputies catch man masturbating outside stranger’s home; says he intended on assaulting resident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Akron man who was seen removing his clothes and masturbating outside of a stranger’s home.
Deputies responded Coventry Township Tuesday morning to investigate the report.
Investigators determined that 49-year-old Daniel Withrow attempted to break into an apartment on East Waterloo Road earlier in the morning and was confronted by the 68-year-old female resident.
Withrow fled from the scene, but returned 20 minutes later and attempted to enter the apartment through the window.
The woman was able to push him out of the window. Withrow fled from the scene again.
Deputies apprehended Withrow shortly after and discovered that Withrow intended on having sex with the female resident.
Withrow has been charged with burglary, voyeurism, and public indecency. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.
