Sunny Side Up: Would you let your kids go to a chickenpox party?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
CBS 8 is reporting a Facebook group in Colorado went viral after parents organized parties to have their kids receive the chickenpox.
Chickenpox parties used to be held to expose children to build their immune system for when they were older.
The CDC say officials do not endorse the logic it helps build the immune system.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you let your kids go to a chickenpox party?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.