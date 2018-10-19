3 teachers injured after fight at Lorain High School

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three students were suspended and recommended for expulsion after a fight erupted at an area high school.
The fight started Oct. 17 as students were re-entering the high school following a fire drill at Lorain High School. An altercation occurred between three Lorain High School boys in grades 10, 11, and 12.
Three members of the teaching staff reported injuries, a jammed finger, and eye bruise and back pain, after trying to break up the fight. The high school has security officers to respond to student fights, but the school confirmed the staff was first on the scene.
Disciplinary hearings were scheduled for today, Oct. 18.
A rumor that a window broke during the fight is reported false. The broken window was on the first floor and there was no evidence it was broken during the fight.
