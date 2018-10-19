Teen vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to vacant Akron house

Teen vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to vacant Akron house
By Julia Tullos | October 19, 2018 at 12:42 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 12:42 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for a group of teenagers who were caught on surveillance video damaging a vacant house.

This happened in late August/early September.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into a home that had been newly remodeled.

Once inside, they ripped out and punched holes in the drywall.

Akron teens cause $4200 in damages to a recently remodeled home.
Akron teens cause $4200 in damages to a recently remodeled home.

Damage is estimated around $4200.

If you have any information, please contact Akron Police Detective D. Forney at 330-375-2454. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Akron teens cause $4200 in damages to a recently remodeled home.
Akron teens cause $4200 in damages to a recently remodeled home.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.