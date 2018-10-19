Therapy dog helps students at missing WI teen’s school

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (WSAW/CNN) – Police and volunteers in Wisconsin continue to search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
An Amber Alert was issued for the teenager after her parents were found shot to death in their home Monday.
Police believe Jayme was in the home when her parents were killed.
A Wausau Police officer brought his therapy dog to visit Jayme’s classmates on Thursday, hoping to help them cope with her disappearance.
"It sounds like she was really active. She was a good student,” Officer Nick Stetzer said. “And it sounds like there's a lot of people that really want to find her safe."
Stetzer is helping in the Barron Area School District, but he’s not there for the investigation into Jayme’s disappearance.
He and his therapy dog “Badge” are hoping to provide some comfort for students in a normally quiet and tight-knit community, who are finding themselves caught in a case with national interest.
"If they can kind of step out, step away for a couple minutes and not think about what's going on in their life right now, and just kind of get some comfort from Badge, he did his job," Stetzer said.
Stetzer left for Barron, WI, early Thursday morning, and at that time he wasn’t sure exactly what he would be doing with Badge and the students, but one thing he knows for sure is the healing power of dogs.
"Giving love to people, that's the only thing I can ask for out of Badge – is to just give love to people and make them feel so much better,” he said. “There's something about petting a dog, and just seeing a dog, playing fetch with a dog."
