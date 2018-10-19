Want to win Powerball and Mega Millions? Astronomical, but Northeast Ohio professor says it is possible

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The odds of someone winning the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, and then winning the $470 Powerball jackpot on Saturday is 1 in 88,412,922,115,818,300 according to Dr. Aaron Montgomery, an Assistant Mathematics Professor at Baldwin Wallace University.
To shorten that number you can call it one is 88.4 quadrillion.
Montgomery has come up with a few scenarios that have about the same odds of winning both drawings:
-Flipping a coin and it comes up heads 56 times in a row.
-Rolling 21 dice and having them all land on 6.
-Correctly guessing someone’s entire credit card number by choosing random digits.
