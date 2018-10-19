What you need to know about legal marijuana in Canada

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Recreational marijuana has come to Canada, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all law, so before you plan that road trip to Toronto, there are some things you should know.
First off, don’t go to Toronto. If you want to visit a world class city, by all means head to Toronto, but if you are going to smoke some marijuana,, Toronto at this point, is not the place for you as all of Ontario Province is behind in creating the infrastructure of the law.
As a matter of fact you should check the local province and state laws wherever it is you plan to visit, because much like the United States, when it comes to marijuana the laws vary from province to province.
One thing to remember is that just because it is legal in Canada, you are not, because it is still federally prohibited here, permitted to bring marijuana into the United States. And that includes border states like Washington, Alaska, Maine and Vermont where marijuana is legal for recreational use.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.