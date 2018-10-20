Cleveland police hold 12th annual Gun Buy Back program

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police held their 12th annual Gun Buy Back program on Saturday.
People turned in their working handguns or semi-automatic weapons, for either a gas or food gift card.
A $100 gift card was given to those who turned in a handgun and a $200 gift card was given to those who turned in a semi-automatic rifle.
The gift cards were provided by the Cleveland Police Foundation, ArcelorMittal, Dave’s Supermarkets, True North and Target.
“Cleveland’s annual Gun Buy Back program is an important step to getting guns off our streets,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
According to Cleveland police, 185 guns were turned in Saturday; including, about 140 pistols.
ArcelorMittal will melt down all the weapons collected and recycle them into new steel.
