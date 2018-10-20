A different kind of caravan from last time, and a more agitated Trump as it reaches Mexico

(RNN) – A caravan of Central American migrants that has agitated President Donald Trump and raised the prospect of a confrontation at the southern border began attempting to cross into Mexico on Friday.
The caravan formed in Honduras last weekend, and began making its way north in a migration evocative of a similar April march.
There are key differences between this caravan and the last one, however.
The April caravan was, in many respects, routine. It was organized under the “Stations of the Cross” banner, a largely symbolic annual display that aims to highlight the difficulty migrants face as they attempt to reach the United States.
That caravan, which numbered at one point about 1,150 people, dwindled as it moved north, with most never intending to arrive at the U.S. border. In the end fewer than 150 sought asylum at the border, and it’s not clear that any more than a handful were ever allowed to enter the country.
This latest caravan, on the other hand, appears to have formed more spontaneously and has exploded in size to as many as 4,000 people, according to The New York Times.
“Advocacy groups, in the past, have used the caravans to draw attention to the migrants’ plight and the state of affairs in their homelands,” The Times reported on Thursday. “But no group has claimed responsibility for organizing this week’s caravan.”
It isn’t yet quite clear if there is indeed a widespread determination within the caravan to actually attempt to reach the U.S., or if many are simply attempting to reach Mexico.
Many are attempting to flee violence and economic insecurity in their home countries.
It also wasn’t clear if significant numbers would even make it into Mexico from Guatemala, where they had traveled through this week.
The Mexican government had promised an organized response, and reportedly were diligently processing people seeking to cross the border on Friday, in a departure from past, more permissive policies toward Central American migrants.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Mexicans had sent 500 federal police officers to the border to deal with the caravan, as CNN reported that a “surge of migrants broke through a steel fence that had been padlocked shut” and were pushed back by officers.
Some small groups also crossed crossed the Suchiate River illegally into Mexico.
President Trump, who in tweets on Thursday threatened to close the southern border and called the caravan an “onslaught” he blamed on Democrats, is determined to deter anyone seeking to come to America.
The president is turning it into a key campaign plank ahead of the November midterms.
“This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense,” he said in Montana on Thursday night.
On Friday he said that he had already threatened U.S. aid to El Salvador and Honduras if they didn’t do more to stop the exodus of their people, and that “they’re starting to close it up tightly, they’re trying.”
And if the Mexican authorities don’t succeed in dispersing the caravan at their own southern border, Trump promised “we’re calling up the military, not the guard, we’re calling up the military.”
“They’re not coming into this country,” he promised. “They might as well turn back.”
