Man run over by Akron driver dies on scene

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing the street Friday night in Akron.
According to police, the woman driving the car is cooperating with officers.
The accident occurred at 1335 Brittain Road at 7 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Brittain Road, from East Tallmadge to Evans Avenue, will be shut down for the next two hours while officers investigate.
The victim and driver have not been identified.
