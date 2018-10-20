Mayor of Highland Hills died Friday

HIGHLAND HILLS, OH (WOIO) - The first and only mayor of the Village of Highland Hills died Friday.
Robert Nash had been on medical leave and recently village officials took action to name Village Council President Michael Booker the acting mayor.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine Nash’s cause of death.
Sources tell Cleveland 19 News, Nash has been battling Parkinson’s.
Nash has been the mayor since the village was incorporated in 1990.
Funeral arrangements have not been released.
