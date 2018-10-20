Northeast Ohio: wet and windy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Wet and windy are on the weather menu.
Subjugated by blustery northwest winds tonight, a wind advisory for gusts up to 55 mph has been issued from 7 PM until 2 AM.
We’ll see rain transitioning to a mix of rain and wet snow tonight that continues as the chance of a morning mix of rain and a little wet snow in the higher elevations east of Cleveland.
Folks in the snowbelt could see up to an inch of snow by morning but the rest of us will only be subjected to little or nothing in the way of accumulation.
The mercury on Sunday will struggle to reach the mid 40s by afternoon but there will be a few glimpses of sun amid the clouds.
Partial clearing continues on Sunday night as temperatures retreat into the upper 30s.
Monday holds a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.