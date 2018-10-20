Severe thunderstorms down trees and over 30 wires in Cleveland, throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Severe thunderstorms across Northeast Ohio are causing dangerous damages.
The Cleveland Fire Department says half their trucks are working on over 30 wires downed from the inclement weather. One of which is a live high tension wire on 4017 West 176th Street.
Cleveland Fire confirms no roads are completely closed at this time.
The Mentor Police Department also confirms multiple wires are downed in this warning:
Storm damage has also affected Avon with torn trees.
Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand tweeted a downed power line started a small brush fire. He has also been tweeting multiple reports of several downed trees in the roads throughout the county.
According to FirstEnergy, over 47,000 people are left without power because of the inclement weather. Power is reportedly expected to be restored to most customers by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
