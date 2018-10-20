Severe thunderstorms leave 47,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

By Rachel Vadaj | October 20, 2018 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 5:30 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - FirstEnergy confirms a power outage from the severe thunderstorms leave over 47,262 residents in the dark throughout Northeast Ohio.

The counties experiencing the most current power outages are:

Cuyahoga: 17,485

Lake: 16,854

Lorain: 5,868

Portage: 2,716

Trumbull: 2,743

According to FirstEnergy, most locations experiencing outages are still awaiting crews to be dispatched.

As for the estimated restoration, FirstEnergy says: “We expect to restore power to the majority of affected customers by tomorrow at 4:00 PM."

Cleveland Public Power also has reports of multiple outages:

Multiple business in Avon are reportedly shut down due to power outages, including JCPenney and Walmart.

JCPenney of Avon temporarily closed due to a power outage from severe storms. (Source: WOIO)
Walmart of Avon temporarily closed due to a power outage from severe storms. (Source: WOIO)
