Severe thunderstorms leave 47,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - FirstEnergy confirms a power outage from the severe thunderstorms leave over 47,262 residents in the dark throughout Northeast Ohio.
The counties experiencing the most current power outages are:
Cuyahoga: 17,485
Lake: 16,854
Lorain: 5,868
Portage: 2,716
Trumbull: 2,743
According to FirstEnergy, most locations experiencing outages are still awaiting crews to be dispatched.
As for the estimated restoration, FirstEnergy says: “We expect to restore power to the majority of affected customers by tomorrow at 4:00 PM."
Cleveland Public Power also has reports of multiple outages:
Multiple business in Avon are reportedly shut down due to power outages, including JCPenney and Walmart.
