Shaker Heights cheerleader bullied by coach, investigation finds; mother outraged

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A Shaker Heights mother is demanding answers following the outcome of a bullying investigation involving her daughter’s former cheerleading coaches.
Cleveland 19 first introduced you to Laylonie Dowdell and her mother last week. The 16-year-old cheerleader at Shaker Heights High School claims she was body-shamed by both of her coaches who have since resigned.
Dowdell’s mother, Lakessa Taylor, was given a letter -- dated Oct. 16 -- from the assistant principal saying, in part, “I have concluded that according to the Shaker Heights bullying policy, this is a case of bullying, harassment, or intimidation.”
Taylor felt something wasn’t adding up. “They’re saying only one victimized my daughter, not both coaches,” said Taylor.
Taylor complained to the school that the former head and assistant cheerleading coaches were making fun of her daughter’s weight by forcing her to wear a uniform that was too small and telling her she was always eating.
Cleveland 19 spoke to Scott Stephens, Executive Director of Communications for Shaker Heights Schools. We asked what would happen to the former assistant coach given the fact their investigation found her at fault? Stephens said, “She resigned voluntarily Oct. 10 prior to the conclusion of the investigation. That made the findings moot. She has no other connection to us."
Stephens would not comment on the former head coach who still works for the schools as an administrative assistant. Taylor said, “They both victimized my daughter is some type of way, so both of them should suffer some type of penalty.”
Taylor claims when she met with administrators on Thursday, they told her they would continue investigating. She says she’s not giving up.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.