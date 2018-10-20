Three adults and a toddler were killed in an Ashtabula car accident

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - Four people were killed in a car accident late Friday night; including, a 22-month-old boy and his parents.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at West 58th and Adams Avenues.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, all the victims were in a Toyota Corolla driven by Giovanni Miller, 18, of Ashtabula.
Troopers said Miller’s car was struck by a Dodge Ram truck driven by Donte Conard, 48, of Ashtabula.
According to troopers, Conard failed to stop at a stop sign. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor.
Conard suffered minored injuries.
Miller, his 22-month-old son, Giovanni Miller Jr., Anastiasa Smith, 19, of Ashtabula and Michelle Hommes, 47, of Ashtabula were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith was the mom of the toddler. She was the front seat passenger.
Hommes and the toddler, who was in a car seat, were in the back. It is not known if Hommes was also a relative.
