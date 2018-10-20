Why did the Cleveland Browns cut Hyde loose?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This one is a head scratcher to me. I know everybody that watches the Browns, fans and media alike, have wanted to see more of Nick Chubb, but they did not have to trade Hyde to get Chubb more involved. Why not go to a running back by committee, what folks in fantasy circles call RBBC. A Hyde-Chubb RBBC would be one of the better ones in the league and would obviously provide protection from an injury. They still have Duke Johnson, and he’s another guy that needs to see the ball more, but having three guys was a luxury. The Browns don’t have many luxuries, why give one away for a fifth round pick?
Jacksonville needs an infusion to their running back room. Leonard Fournette is hurt (again), T.J. Yeldon is playing hurt (again) and Corey Grant is out for the year. They are so desperate they brought in Jamaal Charles and plucked David Williams off the Denver practice squad. The scrap heap can only help so much though, so I understand their desire for Hyde. I don’t get why their fifth round pick is so inviting that the Browns wanted to give up Hyde for it.
Hyde is making $3.25-million this year and is on the books for $4.5-million next year. Those aren’t crippling salaries, and the Browns were fine paying them when they signed him in the off-season, so why the rush to get out from under that deal now?
Here’s one theory- it forces the coaching staff to use Chubb more. Maybe John Dorsey wanted to see the rookie but the coaching staff kept playing Hyde. Making Hyde a Jacksonville Jaguar is one way to put a stop to that. Another theory? What if they know something. What if he’s dinged up. Not so much that Jacksonville will pick up on it with the routine physical, but enough that the Browns feel like he’ll blow a tire here down the stretch.
Otherwise, I don’t really get this move. I don’t get trading depth for a 5th round pick when you could’ve used that depth for injury protection or just fresh legs late in the game. Chubb’s legs are certainly fresh now, he’s been in mothballs, here’s hoping they stay that way.
