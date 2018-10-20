Why did the Cleveland Browns cut Hyde loose?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This one is a head scratcher to me. I know everybody that watches the Browns, fans and media alike, have wanted to see more of Nick Chubb, but they did not have to trade Hyde to get Chubb more involved. Why not go to a running back by committee, what folks in fantasy circles call RBBC. A Hyde-Chubb RBBC would be one of the better ones in the league and would obviously provide protection from an injury. They still have Duke Johnson, and he’s another guy that needs to see the ball more, but having three guys was a luxury. The Browns don’t have many luxuries, why give one away for a fifth round pick?