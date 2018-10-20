16-year-old Painesville teen shot and killed

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening.
Officers were called out to the 500 block of Mentor Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a teen shot.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but police confirm he was from Painesville.
Detectives are now questioning several male juveniles that were with the victim at the time of the shooting.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Painesville police with the investigation.
Painesville police are not releasing any further information at this time.
