Barbershop owner planning to giveaway thanksgiving meals

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Although we’re just under two weeks away from Halloween, one barber is already working on giving back to the community for this upcoming Thanksgiving.
It’s been several great months for newly opened business, In the Thick Barber Shop in Fairview. Even though that’s only a short period of time, owner Keu says it’s time to show his appreciation to the community for being so welcoming.
“Thanksgiving we’re going to giveaway three meals to three lucky families. Turkey, cranberry sauce, macaroni, and two of the families is gonna get one of my mom’s sweet potato pies,” said Keu.
Starting today through November 20th, every single person who gets a haircut at the barber shop will automatically be entered to win one of those family dinners.
“All they gotta do is fill out the little slip, put it in the box and we’ll pick those three names on the 23rd,” added Keu.
He says it’s all to say thanks to the city of Fairview for being an amazing community.
“City of Fairview, we’re giving back to you. You’ve been so nice and so welcoming that we have to give something back to you,” said Keu.
This seems to only be the beginning as Keu is already planning one blessing one lucky family on Christmas as well.
“Three words.. Xbox One X,”
Once again you have until November 20th to be entered into that raffle.
But remember you have to get a haircut first to qualify.
