Browns face heartbreaking OT loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Buccaneers beat the Browns in Tampa Bay 26-23.
The parody twitter account called Browns Rally Possum shared their frustration over Sunday’s close game.
This was the fourth game of the season that the Browns went into OT, to which the Browns poked fun at before the heartbreaking loss.
Cleveland’s season record falls to 2-4-1 while the Buccaneers to advance to 3-3.
In OT, the Browns have won once, tied once, and lost twice.
Watch the Browns take on the 3-2-1 Steelers in Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m. next Sunday on CBS.
