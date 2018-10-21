Cleveland Browns strike first with safety, Bucs hit back (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns' defense looked vicious as they shut down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game early in the first half.
Browns' defensive tackle Trevon Coley ripped through the Bucs' offensive line and smothered running back Peyton Barber in the end zone.
It was the Browns' first safety since 2014.
But the celebrations didn’t last long as the Bucs quickly struck back, quickly racking up 16 points.
With 3:04 to go in the first quarter, Tampa Bay kicker Chandler Catanzaro chipped in a 38-year field goal to take a 3-2 lead.
Then, to start the second quarter, DeSean Jackson tip-toed into the end zone during a 14-yard end around run, moving the Bucs' lead to 10-2.
The Bucs' second touchdown came when QB jameis Winston rushed 14 yards for a touchdown.
The Browns offense had few answers to close out the first half, when they failed to make hay out of two turnovers forced by Cleveland’s D.
Adding insult to injury, QB Baker Mayfield fumbled backwards on fourth down, resulting in a possession change.
However, Mayfield gave the Browns a much-needed boost to start the second half:
The Browns trail 16-9.
