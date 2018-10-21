Garfield Heights Police searching for elderly man with severe dementia

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Alphonso Walker, an 83-year-old Garfield Heights man who suffers from severe dementia, has been reported missing.
According to police, Walker wandered away from his residence -- without a coat -- at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
He doesn’t recognize his own name, and was last seen wearing glasses, a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Walker is 5-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Garfield Heights Police immediately at 216-475-1234.
