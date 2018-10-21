Maldives' top court dismisses outgoing president's petition

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the president-elect of the Maldives interacts with his supporters during a gathering in Male, Maldives. The Maldives' top court has dismissed the outgoing president's petition seeking an annulment of last month's presidential election results. The Election Commission had declared opposition alliance candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih the winner of the Sept. 23 election against President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) (Eranga Jayawardena)